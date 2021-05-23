Recoveries improve in Nellore dist.

Active cases stand at 17,709

Six more patients in SPSR Nellore district died of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours taking the toll in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh to 1,509 even as 2,200-plus persons contracted the disease during the period.

The number of active cases in the region rose to 42,586, with Prakasam accounting for 24,877 cases and SPSR Nellore district for 17,709. Meanwhile, Prakasam district reported 1,295 new cases and Nellore 1,045, according to a bulletin released by the government on Sunday night.

For the first time during the second wave of the pandemic, SPSR Nellore district registered more recoveries than new cases in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Sunday as the relentless efforts of the health professionals paid dividends. At least 1,410 patients recovered during the period in the district where 2,200 patients were provided treatment in designated COVID hospitals and 964 others in COVID Care Centres(CCCs). The rest of the positive patients were treated from their homes.

In Prakasam, the number of recoveries was low as only 436 patients were discharged from the hospitals.

Taking note of the increase in cases of patients requiring oxygen therapy, Prakasam District Collector Pola Bhaskar took steps to set up on a war-footing a German shed with a bed strength of 160. He said piped oxygen supply would be ensured to 80 beds.

The rest would be provided with oxygen concentration facility, he said after reviewing the performance of the COVID control room set up in the Collectorate.