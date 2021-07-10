Recoveries double that of new infections in south coastal A.P.

ONGOLE/NELLORE

10 July 2021 00:21 IST

Two more succumb to virus

Efforts of health professionals paid off as recoveries stood at more than double the number of new infections in south coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Friday morning.

While 589 persons tested positive in the region, 1,257 patients were recuperated during the period easing the pressure on health infrastructure.

Advertising

Advertising

As a result, the number of active cases declined to 6,477 in the region, including 2,704 in Nellore district, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Friday.

Two more patients, one each in Nellore and Prakasam districts, succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 1,862. So far, 941 patients in Prakasam district and 921 patients in Nellore district succumbed to the pandemic.

The overall tally rose to 2,53,533 as 316 persons in Prakasam district and 273 persons in Nellore district tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate improved further to 96.71% as 932 patients in Prakasam district and 319 patients in Nellore district got cured during the period.