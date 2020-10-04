Recoveries continue to surpass new infections in Nellore, Prakasam

ONGOLE/NELLORE

The death toll in south coastal Andhra rise to 952

The toll due to coronavirus rose to 952 in south coastal Andhra Pradesh with seven more persons succumbing to the viral disease in Nellore and Prakasam districts in the last 24 hours.

With four fresh deaths, the toll in Nellore district increased to 454 while Prakasam’s toll rose to 498 with three more deaths, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Sunday night.

Health professionals have reasons to cheer as their untiring efforts paid dividends with over 500 more persons recovering from the illness when compared to fresh admissions into hospitals during the period. While 995 persons got infected in the two districts in the last 24 hours, 1,533 patients recovered from the disease during the period.

The cumulative confirmed cases in Prakasam district climbed to 50,901 with 582 fresh cases. Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in Nellore district spiked to 55,830 as 413 more persons got infected.

Continuing with the positive trend, 1,139 patients recovered in Prakasam district in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of active cases came down to 5,631. So far, 44,772 patients have recovered in the district.

In Nellore district, the number of active cases dropped further to 4,121 as 394 persons recovered from the illness during the period. So far, the district has seen 51,709 recoveries.