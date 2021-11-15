Recovered COVID patients more prone to diabetes: expert

Morning walkers observe World Diabetes Day after paying tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in Ongole on November 14, 2021. Photo: Special Arrangement

ONGOLE

15 November 2021 07:20 IST

Prakasam district COVID Care Coordinator B.Thirumala Rao on Sunday underscored the need for easy availability of diabetes care for all, amid growing concerns over the effect that COVID-19 has on diabetic patients.

Taking part in the World Diabetes Day celebrations organised by the DRRMH School Walkers Club here, he said those who had contracted coronavirus were more prone to diabetes after recovery from the viral disease. It was observed that a majority of persons who succumbed to the virus happened to be diabetic.

He said a majority of people was suffering from the metabolic disorder, but many do not go for regular testing.

Advertising

Advertising

With regular medication, physical exercises, balanced diet eschewing food items with high sugar content, diabetes could be kept at bay. Psychiatrist J. Chandrasekhar talked about the importance of a healthy, stress-free life as stress was also an important factor in increasing sugar levels.

Floral tributes were paid to a portrait of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the architect of modern India, on his 132nd birth anniversary by members of the club, led by Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Sripathy Prakasam on the occasion.