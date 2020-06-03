Recover painting expenses from YSRCP, demands Naidu

VIJAYAWADA

03 June 2020 23:35 IST

‘Who has given it the authority to waste public funds?’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that the expenditure incurred on painting the government buildings with YSRCP colours should be recovered from the ruling party and the officials who toed its line.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu said the courts too said the same. The State government did not get any respite though it approached the Supreme Court, he observed.

“To hoodwink the court, a fourth colour was added to the three colours of the YSRCP. The High Court, however, directed the government to remove the party colours. Treating the non-implementation of its orders as contempt of court, the HC had summoned the Chief Secretary, the Secretary and the Commissioner. The government then approached the Supreme Court, which ordered it to remove the colours in one month,” Mr. Naidu said.

The government wasted public money on colours and fees for advocates, he said, and questioned, “Who gave it the authority to misuse public funds?”

The expenditure incurred on painting and on removing the same now should be recovered from the YSRCP and the officials who blindly implemented the orders, he said.