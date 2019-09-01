Records show normal rains in Kurnool, but conceal an abnormality

Kurnool district has finally registered normal rains in August. It received 142.7 millimetres (mm) of rain against the normal of 135 mm. Though on paper it seems like the rains have blessed the district, the situation is far from it in reality.

Of the 54 mandals in the district, 20 have received excess rainfall, while 16 received normal rains. On the other end of the spectrum, 12 mandals received deficient rainfall and six have registered as scanty.

The rains that lashed the district were violent and sporadic. For instance, Velugodu mandal has received 129.4 mm rain on August 21, while 165.2 mm is the normal for the period.

The same is the case of a few other mandals too. Rains lashed them in a span of three days, and later it was only a drizzle.

Many of the mandals which received excess and normal rainfalls are located in the eastern part of the district, which generally receives healthy amounts of rain. The areas that received deficient and scanty rains are located in the west, and are dry and generally witness migration of a large number of people due to lack of jobs in agriculture.

Soil erosion

These kind of irregular rains increase the chances of the nutritious topsoil washing away. Agriculture Joint Director D. Tagore Naik said that soil loss was the highest in Dhone constituency, represented by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. Dhone mandal registered 41.8% excess rainfall in August.

As 80% of the soil in Kurnool is black soil, erosion is currently under control. “Black soil soaks up all the excess rainfall, and stores it in the ground,” Mr. Naik said. The sporadic rain also makes it tough for farmers to sow seeds. According to the agriculture official, groundnut required rain every 10 to 12 days, while maize required it every eight days or so.

When rains hit these lands within a small timeframe, it makes it tough for the farmers to sustain their crops and they are forced to depend on alternative sources, mostly using water from borewells.

Optimistic outlook

However, as there is a depression over the Bay of Bengal, experts said that normal rains would continue in September. As it is the time for growing Bengal gram in the district, the authorities are currently working on the logistics of distribution of seeds, and are hoping that the weather will favour the farmers this month.