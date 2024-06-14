Record rainfall in rainshadow Anantapur and Sathya Sai brightens agri prospects

Anantapur district, which faced a severe drought last year, experienced a significant increase in rainfall at the beginning of the season. Both Anantapur and Sathya Sai districts have been receiving heavy rainfall since early June, with reports of consistent rainfall daily. Anantapur district has received three times more rainfall than usual, while Sathya Sai district has experienced twice the average rainfall. This early onset of rains has brought immense relief to the farmers.

In Anantapur district, the rainfall in 31 mandals was 305.3% higher than normal. The district has already received as much rainfall in a month as it typically does in both June and July combined. For June and July, the normal rainfall in Anantapur district is 124.9 mm, but the recorded rainfall has already reached 137 mm. When observed mandal-wise, Kooderu mandal recorded a substantial increase in rainfall of 934.5% compared to the normal levels. Similarly, Beluguppa witnessed a 646.7% rise, and Vajrakarur experienced a 625% increase in rainfall. Notably, all 31 mandals have received higher than average rainfall.

In total, the district has received 305.3% more rainfall than expected normal levels.

Sri Sathya Sai district also saw a significant increase in rainfall, with levels exceeding the normal average by 201.6%. Out of 32 mandals, 30 have reported increased rainfall, providing much-needed relief. In the district, the normal rainfall is 36.6 mm, while the recorded rainfall reached 110.4 mm, reflecting a 201.6% increase. Additionally, Battalapally mandal, known for its arid climate, significantly experienced the highest increase in rainfall, recording a 592% rise compared to the normal levels. All affected mandals have reported above-average rainfall, indicating a positive development for the district.

This increase in early rainfall is a welcome development for the agricultural communities in both Anantapur and Sathya Sai districts, offering promising prospects for the upcoming season.

Joint Director (Agriculture) U. Umamaheswaramma told The Hindu that the region had received heavy rainfall in the last two months. “In Anantapur district, the acreage has considerably increased this year, particularly for the red gram cultivation. A total of 3.65 lakh acres are set for the diversified crops, out of which we are expecting 2 lakh acres for the traditional groundnut crop,” she said.

She appealed to the farmers to delay sowing and allow the high levels of soil moisture to subside. “This would help the seeds to germinate fully, and to avoid damage to them,” she said.

