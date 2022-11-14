Record number of students joined degree courses in State this year, says Minister

November 14, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

93% of students who passed Inter preferred to join colleges: Botcha

V. Raghavendra

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said a record number of students have taken admissions in degree colleges in the State in the current academic year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 3,37,987 students who completed Intermediate, 3,15,600 (93.37%) joined various degree and other higher education courses, he said at a review meeting here on Monday.

He stated that out of 4,07,704 students who completed Intermediate in 2018-19, only 3,19,891 (79.63%) got admitted to degree and other courses. The corresponding figures for 2019-20 were 3,97,494 and 3,50,540, registering 88.19%. In the present academic year, 1.20 lakh students joined engineering courses, 15,000 medical and nursing courses, 12,000 pharmacy courses and 5,000 in agriculture and aquaculture courses.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Satyanarayana said the officials should ensure that the B.Ed colleges complied with the norms, and they should give renewals only after being fully satisfied that the rules were followed by the institutions. They should complete admissions at the earliest, he said.

Principal Secretary (higher education) J. Syamala Rao and AP State Council of Higher Education Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy were among those present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US