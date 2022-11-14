Record number of students joined degree courses in State this year, says Minister

November 14, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said a record number of students have taken admissions in degree colleges in the State in the current academic year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 3,37,987 students who completed Intermediate, 3,15,600 (93.37%) joined various degree and other higher education courses, he said at a review meeting here on Monday.

He stated that out of 4,07,704 students who completed Intermediate in 2018-19, only 3,19,891 (79.63%) got admitted to degree and other courses. The corresponding figures for 2019-20 were 3,97,494 and 3,50,540, registering 88.19%. In the present academic year, 1.20 lakh students joined engineering courses, 15,000 medical and nursing courses, 12,000 pharmacy courses and 5,000 in agriculture and aquaculture courses.

Trending

Mr. Satyanarayana said the officials should ensure that the B.Ed colleges complied with the norms, and they should give renewals only after being fully satisfied that the rules were followed by the institutions. They should complete admissions at the earliest, he said.

Principal Secretary (higher education) J. Syamala Rao and AP State Council of Higher Education Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy were among those present.