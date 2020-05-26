‘Record foodgrain output in Andhra Pradesh’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking during an interactive session on agriculture and allied activities at his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday.

GUNTUR

26 May 2020 23:44 IST

Chief Minister lists govt.’s farmer-friendly measures

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that foodgrain production has touched 172 lakh tonnes during 2019-2020, which is a new record in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing an interactive session on agriculture and allied activities on Day Two of the ‘Mana Palana-Mee Suchana’ programme held on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan said the government has spent ₹2,200 crore on the market intervention scheme.

Power supply

Further, the government has credited ₹10,209 crore directly in the accounts of farmers as part of the Rythu Bharosa scheme and paid ₹960 crore of arrears of paddy procurement done by the TDP government.“Further, we have laid emphasis on the welfare of farmers. Our government has spent ₹1,700 crore for feeders to ensure nine-hour power supply to farmers. The government also cleared power arrears to the tune of ₹8,645 crore of the previous government,”Mr. Jagan said.

Ministers K. Kanna Babu, Botcha Satyanarayana and Taneti Vanitha, Advisor to State government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang were among those present.