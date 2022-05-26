Record downloads of Disha app in a day in Bapatla

SP leads the campaign by the police personnel

SP Vakul Jindal taking part in a Disha awareness campaign at Bapatla on Thursday. | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR T

The Bapatla police have set a record by achieving 1.20 lakh downloads of the Disha app in a day.

Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal led from the front campaigning at the Clock Tower centre on Thursday.

Mr. Jindal said that the Disha app could be downloaded both on Google Play and Apple softwares. Users would access multiple features, including tracking status and sending an emergency SOS by either pressing the button or shaking the phone five times.

The app has proven to be beneficial to users. There were several cases when women had used the app to get immediate police assistance, he said.

Following the campaign by the SP, police personnel took the cue and with the help of Mahila Police, campaigned on a hot day and convinced many users to download the app.