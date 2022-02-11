Record dip in daily active cases in Nellore, Prakasam

Health professionals heaved a sigh of relief as the number of active cases declined by 5,170 to 11,293 in south coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

Pressure on the health infrastructure eased, as only 116 persons contracted the disease in the region in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Friday. The toll inched up to 2,233 as one patient succumbed to the virus in SPSR Nellore district. Prakasam district recorded zero deaths during the period.

The overall Coronavirus count crossed the 3.19 lakh mark as 75 persons in Prakasam district and 41 others in Nellore district tested positive for the disease.

In a welcome sign, the number of active cases came down to 9,728 in Prakasam district for the first time during the third wave of coronavirus, as 4187 were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours. SPSR Nellore district accounted for 983 recoveries during the period.