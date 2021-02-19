Andhra Pradesh

Record counting process, says SEC

State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar has directed the District Collectors, District Election Authorities, and Superintendents of Police to strictly implement measures for recording the counting process in the sensitive, hypersensitive and troublesome gram panchayats through webcasting or CC cameras, or videography, and preserve such recordings / footages as an election record.

In a press release, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said the State Election Commission, besides issuing instructions for recording the counting process, had also directed the authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply by making alternative arrangements such as generators / inverters to ensure adequate lighting in the counting centres.

The counting atmosphere should be “sterilised” so that no outsiders were permitted, and care should be taken to ensure that information about trends was not leaked, he said. “Recounting has to be done only in close cases, and not in respect of double digit margins. Recounting in such cases is to be allowed only once,” the SEC said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2021 10:07:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/record-counting-process-says-sec/article33882920.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY