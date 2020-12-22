Record blood donation marks Jagan’s birthday fete

GUNTUR

22 December 2020 01:47 IST

Nearly 35,000 people donate 12,153 litres in eight hours

The birthday celebrations of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy were marked by blood donations across the State.

The day saw a record of 34,723 people donating blood in eight hours.

Representatives of the Wonder Book of Records International, who certified the record, had presented the citation and a medal to Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy at the party central office.

Blood donation camps were set up in 175 constituencies in the State and also in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu totalling 278. As many as 34,723 people donated 12,153 litres of blood.

The YSRCP has decided to organise blood donation camps as part of Mr. Jagan’s birthday celebrations in view of its severe shortage in blood banks due to COVID-19. The programme helped blood banks in the State receive adequate quantities.

Health officials are coordinating with other State functionaries to store the blood units safely. The representatives of the Wonder Book of Records International said they had expected around 17,000 units of blood to be collected but it turned out to be more than expected.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the YSRCP had organised the mega blood donation camp to support health sector during the times of pandemic.

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, MLA Usha Sri Charan, YSRCP leader Lella Appireddy, Skill Development Corporation Chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy and Special representative for North America Pandugayala Rathnakar were among those present.