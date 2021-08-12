Reconstruction of temples likely to be over this month

VIJAYAWADA

12 August 2021 01:06 IST

CM is expected to inaugurate them, say sources

The reconstruction of temples, which were demolished during the Krishna Pushkarams in 2016, is going on at a quick pace. The temples are likely to be ready in a month.

According to information, Sri Durga Malleswara Swmayvarla Devasthanm is reconstructing Boddu Bomma, while a few other temples are being reconstructed by the Endowments department. The construction works are in different stages. The department has released funds from the Common Good Fund (CGF) for the reconstruction of the temples.

For instance, the government released ₹44.50 lakh from the CGF for reconstruction of Dakshinamukha Anjaneya Swamy temple near Seetammavari Paadalu here. More than 50% of the works have been completed so far. Likewise, ₹9.50 lakh was released for Seetammavari Paadalu. About 90% of the work has been completed here, sources say. Sri Sitarama Lakshmana Sametha Sri Dasanjaneya Swamyvari Devalayam near Swargapuri in Krishna Lanka, Sri Veerababu temple, Sri Venugopala Krishna temple, Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple near Fire Station at Krishna Lanka, Sri Shirdi Saibaba temple near the bus stand, and Sri Nagendra Swamy temple near Sitara Centre are some of the temples that are being reconstructed.

It is estimated that ₹1.79 crore is required for the reconstruction of the temples. In addition, works worth ₹2 crore, which would be borne by donors, would also be taken up. This takes the total expenditure to ₹3.79 crore. A devotee has come forward to develop Saneeswara Alayam, which was partially demolished. An amount of ₹2.25 crore is being spent on the ongoing works. Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao is planning to invite Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the inauguration of the reconstructed temples, according to sources.

Two temples on the way to the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri are being reconstructed. The temples were demolished as part of developmental works and are being reconstructed now. Temple officials said that the two temples of Anjaneya Swamy and Vinayaka Swamy, were being reconstructed at a cost of ₹28 lakh. About ₹23 lakh is being spent on Boddu Bomma. The construction would be completed in a month, it is learnt.

Boddu Bomma, an ancient sculpture dating back to the 10th century and located on Canal Road near Durga temple, was dismantled during development works for the Krishna Pushkarams in 2016. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stones for nine temples in the city in January this year.