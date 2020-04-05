Reconnecting with childhood hobbies

It was a journey back in time for many who decided to make use of the lockdown to reconnect with their hobbies.

"This is a welcome break for me from my hectic schedule," said Sripathi Prakasam, a lawyer in the city. "I picked up my guitar which was lying in a corner of my living room for many years. My playing is rusty but I am beginning to get the hang of it again," Mr. Prakasam said.

"Due to the reduction in working hours, I am able to find a lot of time to play with my grandchildren," said Narasimha Rao, owner of a grocery shop.

However, the lockdown has added to the workload of those working in the health, sanitary, revenue and police departments as they carry out the onerous task of containment and surveillance in the areas that have been declared red zones.

Those who are unable to find any free time are the Ministers, MLAs and MPs, as they are busy reviewing the developing health situation and overseeing the implementation of the cluster containment strategy.

"My work has gone up manifold after some persons tested positive for the disease here," said Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.

"It is not just ‘work from home’ but also ‘work at home’ for me," said a schoolteacher requesting anonymity, as she has to constantly interact with her students online as well as do her household chores.

"I have to ensure that students remain in touch with their studies as the SSC exams will still be held," the teacher said. However, she manages to get some free time to read and paint, she said.

The lockdown has given an opportunity to samaritans to lend a helping hand to affected people, such as migrant labourers, by arranging food and water for them.