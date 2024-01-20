ADVERTISEMENT

Recognition will help artiste get better opportunities, says Minister Roja

January 20, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Minister believes artists are going through a tough time post-bifurcation of the State

The Hindu Bureau

Artistes performing atop Indrakeeladri during the recent utsavams in the State.

The Andhra Pradesh (AP) government is taking steps to identify artistes in cultural programmes being held across the State to issue identity cards to them, said Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement, R.K. Roja at a programme organised at Thummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The Minister said that the artistes were going through a tough time post-bifurcation of the State due to lack of recognition while distributing them cards at the event. “Now, with the distribution of identity cards, their talent will be recognised. The cards will give them an opportunity to perform in big events,” the Ms. Roja said, adding that issuance of cards is a continuous process and that all village/ward volunteers are roped in for the distribution.

Data is being collected about a particular artiste performing in a cultural programme. This will help us identify genuine talent, she said. Around 4,000 artistes from across the State received the cards on Saturday.

