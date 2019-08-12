Recognition system will draw people into volunteering: study

A young doctor from the Anantapur Government Medical College, who graduated last year, said there was a need to provide a flexible accreditation framework to volunteers to bring more people into volunteering and sustain the existing people.

N. Mehetab Nasreen, who was selected as youth parliamentarian from Andhra Pradesh this year, was invited to present a research paper on volunteering scenario in India at an international conference, sponsored by UNDP in New Delhi recently. Ms. Nasreen told The Hindu that her paper was based on a survey of 5,000 people across India from diverse fields, locations and situations.

Working as a medical officer in an insurance company now, she said the study focussed on five attenuating factors and three synergizing factors for people to volunteer and it also included reasons for people to drop from volunteering. She said only 10% of the population usually preferred to volunteer for any cause or purpose, but a majority of them would drop out due to various discouraging factors.

During her survey about challenges, she found people pointing out lack of support from family and friends (62%), lack of funding (43%), lack of awareness regarding opportunities by various organisations to collaborate and work, lack of awareness of innovative practices like online volunteering, and time management was also mentioned by many whom she contacted (about 40%).

Proper recognition from accredited organisations for volunteering was the need of the hour and putting in place a proper accreditation mechanism for all volunteers would bring more people into it, she said.