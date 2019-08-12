Andhra Pradesh

Recognition system will draw people into volunteering: study

Anantapur-based doctor N. Mehetab Nasreen speaking at the UN Volunteer India conference in New Delhi recently.

Anantapur-based doctor N. Mehetab Nasreen speaking at the UN Volunteer India conference in New Delhi recently.   | Photo Credit: byarrangement

‘Lack of family support among major discouraging factors’

A young doctor from the Anantapur Government Medical College, who graduated last year, said there was a need to provide a flexible accreditation framework to volunteers to bring more people into volunteering and sustain the existing people.

N. Mehetab Nasreen, who was selected as youth parliamentarian from Andhra Pradesh this year, was invited to present a research paper on volunteering scenario in India at an international conference, sponsored by UNDP in New Delhi recently. Ms. Nasreen told The Hindu that her paper was based on a survey of 5,000 people across India from diverse fields, locations and situations.

Working as a medical officer in an insurance company now, she said the study focussed on five attenuating factors and three synergizing factors for people to volunteer and it also included reasons for people to drop from volunteering. She said only 10% of the population usually preferred to volunteer for any cause or purpose, but a majority of them would drop out due to various discouraging factors.

During her survey about challenges, she found people pointing out lack of support from family and friends (62%), lack of funding (43%), lack of awareness regarding opportunities by various organisations to collaborate and work, lack of awareness of innovative practices like online volunteering, and time management was also mentioned by many whom she contacted (about 40%).

Proper recognition from accredited organisations for volunteering was the need of the hour and putting in place a proper accreditation mechanism for all volunteers would bring more people into it, she said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 4:23:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/recognition-system-will-draw-people-into-volunteering-study/article28985479.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY