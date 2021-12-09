Recognition for centenarian academic remains a far cry

Architect of SPW, she launched Home Science course

Recognition for K. Rajeswari Murthy, the architect of Sri Padmavathi Women’s College (SPW) in Tirupati and who championed the cause of women’s education, remains a far cry till date.

Dr. Murthy’s accomplishment as the founder principal of the college that stands today as a symbol of women’s empowerment is significant.

Dr. Murthy, who completes 100 years on December 10 this year and now settled in New York, was born in 1921 at Peddapuram and pursued education despite several odds. She had taken over the reins of SPW College as its founder principal in 1954 after it was established by the TTD management in 1952.

USEFI. recognition

The pioneer introduced India’s first course on Population Studies and the State’s maiden course in Home Science, besides launching the now-famous ‘Earn while you learn’ scheme. The recognition by United States Educational Foundation in India (USEFI) in 1965 catapulted the college to global fame, by which its teachers were sent to the U.S.A. for student service training. With 21 years at its helm, she was the first to become its longest serving principal, to be followed by her successor Kamala Menon.

Inspired students

She prodded the graduates to enrol for PG at the same college and encouraged thirty post graduates to join as teachers to perpetuate the goal. “This way, SPW came to stay in our blood,” observes eighty-year-old D.M. Premavathy, a retired reader of Telugu, who had worked under Dr. Murthy. “The SPW alumni are spread all over, holding top positions in diverse fields, but this occasion has to be as memorable as possible,” she rues.

Dr. Murthy left behind properties worth crores of rupees for the colleges in Tirupati, a lion’s share of which goes to SPW.