Recognise our villages as scheduled areas, demand tribals in Andhra Pradesh

August 14, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tribals from five districts, such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Kakinada and East Godavari, staged a protest on Monday demanding the recognition of non-scheduled tribal villages in Andhra Pradesh as scheduled areas.

Addressing the gathering, Adivasi Sangharsha Morcha (ASM) national executive member Tirupati Gomango said that the absence of recognition under the Fifth Schedule denies them freedom and constitutional rights.

“Formation of new districts in Andhra Pradesh has led to the loss of ITDA services, which were vital for the non-scheduled Adivasis. The government was requested to extend ITDA services to both non-scheduled and scheduled areas of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Kakinada and East Godavari districts, just as it was before the district reorganisation, he said, adding that the Central government was requested to declare these areas as Scheduled Areas immediately.

All India Agricultural Rural Labor Union national vice-president Bugata Bangaru Rao recalled that former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, in 2007, had promised to recognise non-scheduled tribal villages as a scheduled area. However, this promise remains unfulfilled.

Fifth Scheduled Sadhana Samiti State convener P.S. Ajay Kumar said that protection of lands owned by non-scheduled tribals, immediate issuance of orders to Project Officers (POs) to continue ITDA services in tribal areas of old districts and recognition of non-scheduled villages as scheduled areas were some of their main demands.

Jartha Musalaiah from Adivasi Hakkula Sangham expressed concern about the district division leading to the displacement of ITDAs. This has left over 550 villages without ITDA services. The adivasis from districts including Kakinada, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Srikakakulam and East Godavari highlighted the worsening situation due to ITDA shifts, he said.

Nalli Kalyanam, president of Andhra Pradesh Adivasi Hakkula Sangham, raised the issue of manipulation of land records and demanded immediate protection of tribal lands.