Reckless public mood slowly gives way to fear in Chittoor

CHITTOOR

28 June 2020 23:53 IST

A cause of concern among them is that in case of death, one would be buried like a destitute

A 30-year-old woman of V. Kota mandal, who got discharged from the Government COVID Hospital in Chittoor, told the officials who counselled her on guidelines: “I don’t know how I got the virus. I took all the precautions while moving out, but three members of my family have been affected. Now, the amount of ₹6000 given to us will alone help us for the next one month.”

Chittoor district, which recorded close to 1,200 cases so far since April first week, is on the edge with a number of red and containment zones. The virus attack which initially shook the pilgrim town of Srikalahasti had gradually engulfed the entire district, not leaving even the remote villages.

Advertising

Advertising

People, who remained at ease and were reckless while on errands during the relaxation period, are now shuddering at the idea of venturing out without a valid reason. The sudden spurt in the cases since a month, coupled with six deaths in the last one-and-a-half month, has instilled fear among them.

Source unknown

A majority of the infected persons, barring the frontline workers, are still clueless on how they picked up the virus. The alarming rise of cases in Tamil Nadu, particularly Chennai, is also sending jitters among people of the border areas.

When a 60-year-old man returned home at Gate Puttur locality in Puttur municipality after a three-week-long isolation, he faced stiff resistance from his neighbourhood.

Hostile neighbours

The intervention of police had later settled the matter. “What frightens us more is the stigma associated with the infected persons and hostile nature of the neighbours. When a red zone is declared, the household from where a positive case emerges becomes a target for neighbours,” he said.

The reasons why fear is reigning in the minds of people are: In case of death, the COVID patient would be stripped off dignity and cremated like a destitute; the virus attack will render a patient vulnerable to life-threatening ailments even after discharge; women worry that they have to forgo motherhood; parents worry that the faculties of smell and taste in their children would be impaired.

‘Unfounded fears’

These fears, though unfounded, have forced people to change their outlook towards the problem, said District Medical and Health Officer P. Penchalaiah. “It is a welcome sign that the people are voluntarily wearing masks, using sanitizers and maintaining social distance. But, absolutely there is nothing to worry, because the death rate is negligible and the recovery rate is very impressive.”