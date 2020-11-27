Reciting Preamble made mandatory in Anantapur schools

District authorities launch nine-week awareness drive on the Constitution

In an attempt to create awareness among the people on the Constitution, the district administration has embarked on an ambitious nine-week programme.

Launching the programme on Thursday, marking the Constitution Day, Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah, Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy and Collector Gandham Chandrudu unveiled a painting depicting the adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1949, on the walls of a flyover on NH-44 in the city.

“It has been decided to make the recitation of the Preamble of the Constitution compulsory in all school assemblies after prayer. The move is aimed at creating awareness about the salient features of the Constitution among the students,” said Mr. Chandrudu, adding that the nine-week drive would culminate on January 26 next, marking the Republic Day.

Laboriously painted on a fast-track mode by Vijayawada-based Mohammed Ali and Gopinath of Tirupati, a set of three paintings depict Dr. B.R. Ambedkar presenting a copy of the Constitution to the then President Rajendra Prasad in the presence of Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and C. Rajagopalachari on the day of adoption of the Constitution. Two other half-finished paintings show different leaders of those times signing on papers and speaking at a meeting.

Flyover to be named after Ambedkar

The Anantapur MLA made a written request to the Anantapur Municipal Corporation seeking naming the new Ramnagar Flyover in the city after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and it was accepted by Special Officer Gandham Chandrudu. “The makers of the Constitution had a great vision on how the people of this country should be living . The Constitution was designed to protect the rights of the citizens and to ensure the equality before the law,” said the MLA.

The Collector further said that following the basic principles of the Constitution was a bounden duty of every citizen, adding that copies of the Constitution would be distributed among students in a phased manner. The drive began with the tenth class students on Thursday.

The Anantapur MP said that every citizen must read the Constitution and make sincere efforts to understand their fundamental rights and duties.