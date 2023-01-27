Recipes with soul bring ‘Master Chef’ title to homemaker from Vizag

January 27, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

“Cooking from the heart!” said an elated Voona Sujatha, a homemaker from Visakhapatnam who bagged the coveted title of ‘Master Chef of Andhra Pradesh’ in the final round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State, Our Taste’ cookery contest, on Friday.

Ms. Sujatha dished out traditional fish fry, chicken pulao with coconut milk and foxtail millet payasam for the starters, main course and dessert categories respectively and the dishes were lapped up by chefs Sanjay Tumma and Raju who heaped praise on the winner who insists that ‘a recipe has no soul. You as a cook, must bring soul to the recipe.’

While her competitors struggled with time management, Ms. Sujatha completed the task with 10 minutes to spare. “I was completely relaxed, as I am used to a swift pace of cooking,” she said with a smile.

Twelve finalists, two each from six cities across the State — Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, Nellore, Rajamahendravaram and Visakhapatnam — descended on the venue for a delicious battle of flavours. “Cooking in a new place and the pressure of time did pose a challenge but I managed to meet both: the deadline and the brief of the dishes I had to produce,” said Grandhi Kalyani, the first runner-up. The homemaker from Rajamahendravaram rustled up sumptuous flavours in her three dishes — sprouts basket, mushroom biryani and Andhra dessert madata kaja.

Ms. Rajitha, also from Rajamahendravaram, emerged the second runner-up and her food presentation skills won accolades from all quarters.

There were no two opinions among the contestants about the fact that cooking with heart and soul goes beyond the cookbook and technical skills. “Anyone can be trained in assembling ingredients, following a recipe and even presenting the food in an attractive manner. But when you do it with passion, especially while cooking for others, you experience a sense of satisfaction and it strengthens your bond with with others and helps build a connection,” said Vijayalakshmi from Machilipatnam, one of the finalists. Her dishes: prawn cooked with fenugreek leaves and mango-mutton curry was much appreciated by the judges.

The winner took home a cash prize of ₹75,000 and loads of gift hampers, while the first runner-up was given a ₹50,000 cash prize and gift hampers and the second runner-up ₹25,000 cash prize and gift hampers.

The contestants brought to the table an assortment of flavours bringing into play their imagination and innovation. Recipes like pudina halwa, chicken-cabbage rolls, and pumpkin-millet kheer were some of the highlights.

The chefs said judging recipes of such high standards was a great challenge and that they had even picked up a few recipes to showcase in their respective shows on TV channels.

The contenders came to the venue only with their recipes in their minds. A fully-stocked pantry was provided to them and within no time, they gained control over their frying pans, skillets, saute pans, woks and pressure cookers grilling, blanching, braising, roasting, baking and boiling the ingredients. Each one had a different approach to their recipes but were unanimous in their opinion that cooking is therapeutic.

Representatives of the companies that sponsored the event were present while Srinivasa Rao, Senior Deputy General Manager (Ad Sales), The Hindu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, gave away the prizes.

