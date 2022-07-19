Andhra Pradesh

Rechristen overseas education scheme after Ambedkar: TDP

Members of the TDP SC wing staging a protest in Ongole on Monday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS
Special Correspondent ONGOLE July 19, 2022 01:36 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 01:36 IST

Hundreds of activists of the Telugu Desam Party took out a march on the arterial Trunk Road here on Monday in protest against the removal of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s name from the ‘Overseas Education Funding’ scheme, saying that it is an insult to the downtrodden sections of the people who hold the leader in high esteem.

The activists, led by party Ongole Lok Sabha unit SC wing president Ch. Shyam, assembled in front of the statue of the Dalit icon near Ambedkar Bhavan and raised slogans demanding restoration of his name in the scheme’s title immediately.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The scheme, launched during the TDP regime to provide financial assistance of ₹15 lakh each to Dalit students for pursuing higher studies in foreign universities, was initially called ‘Ambedkar Overseas Education Funding’ but has been rechristened as ‘Jagananna Overseas Education Funding’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

People would teach a lesson to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who exhibited arrogance by affixing his name to the scheme, party leader G. Raj Vimal said.

.

The present government had deprived funds for the scheme in the last three years putting to jeopardy the future of Scheduled Caste students, the TDP leaders alleged, adding that the Chandrababu Naidu government had earmarked ₹377 crores and enabled more than 4,500 Dalit students pursue education abroad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...