Receive feedback from people again on draft plan, CPI(M) urges VMRDA

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 October 2021 20:22 IST

‘Opinion of elected representatives should also be taken’

The CPI(M) Greater Visakha City Committee has appealed to the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner that the opinions and objections of the citizens should be taken once more before approval of the Draft Master Plan – 2041 of the VMRDA.

A team from the city committee, led by secretary B. Ganga Rao, met the Commissioner on Thursday and submitted a memorandum to him on the issue.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ganga Rao said that the about 10,000 citizens had submitted their written suggestions and objections on the plan. The officials had informed that field-level enquiries were being made for the past two months, on the issues raised by the citizens. He sought that before the approval of the draft plan, discussions should be held on the objections and suggestions.

The draft plan would be valid for the next 20 years. It covers an area of 4,873 square km and covers a population of 4.07 million. The density of population is 819 per km. This was more that the national density of 382 and the State density of 308 by about three times. It encompasses four municipalities, cities and 896 villages and 35 rural mandals. He sought that the objections and suggestions made by the people and the decision taken on them by the VMRDA should be kept in public domain.

He said that since elections to the Gram Panchayats, Mandal and Zilla Parishads have also been held recently and the governing bodies have been elected to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and municipalities, the opinion of the elected representatives should also be taken. He noted that the zonal development plans were not approved. All these should be kept in public domain and the suggestions should be taken before finalising the draft.

Mr. Ganga Rao said that the Commissioner had agreed to take the issue to the notice of the government.