ADVERTISEMENT

Rebel YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy placed under house arrest

May 23, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - NELLORE

The MLA was attempting to organise a protest in support of a demand for a Christian community community hall in Nellore

S Murali
S. Murali

File picture of suspended YSR Congress Party MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy addressing the media in Nellore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Suspended YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy was placed under house arrest on May 23 as he organised a protest to put pressure on the State government for funds for a Christian community hall in Nellore.

Despite Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy giving a green signal for the ₹6 crore proposal, the community hall has not seen the light of the day, the MLA said soon after he was confined to his house by a team of police personnel.

He condemned the ‘‘undemocratic’‘ police action of preventing him from proceeding to Gandhi Nagar to drum up support for the Christian community hall.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister had cleared the proposal on June 10, 2019, soon after coming to power, Mr. Kotamreddy recalled, adding that the former had given approval to it again on February 3, 2021 and once again on July 27, 2022.

However, for reasons not known to him, the Finance department had not released funds despite his running from pillar to post in the last four years, said the Nellore Rural MLA who also spearheaded a post card and social media campaign to press for release of the promised funds.

“Akin to Kar Seva undertaken by Hindutva outfits for construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya in the past, bricks are being mobilised from different denomination of Churches as the Government has dithered on its promise to release funds,” Mr. Kotamreddy added.

He asserted that he would continue to stand by the people of the constituency and relentlessly work for resolution of civic issues, including an overbridge at Pottepalem and repairing of roads leading to the city from several villages in his constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US