ADVERTISEMENT

Reassign sanitation workers exclusively to cleaning duties, Guntur Municipal Commissioner directs officials

Published - November 02, 2024 07:19 pm IST - GUNTUR

Puli Sreenivasulu inspects key areas, including Naz Centre and Nalla Cheruvu, and reviews attendance registers of workers and secretaries

The Hindu Bureau

Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puli Sreenivasulu observing water samples collected from the municipal tap, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijay Kumar

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Puli Sreenivasulu on Saturday directed public health officials to reassign sanitation workers exclusively to cleaning duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Observing that some sanitation workers were being assigned unrelated tasks, he emphasised that they should strictly carry out their sanitation roles within designated divisions.

During an inspection of key areas, including Naz Centre and Nalla Cheruvu, Mr. Sreenivasulu reviewed attendance registers of workers and secretaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

He ordered that attendance details of both permanent and outsourced workers be sent by 6:00 a.m. daily, and workers are required to report by 5:30 a.m. He also reminded officials that leaves must not be taken without prior approval, except in cases of emergencies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To ensure thorough sanitation coverage, the Commissioner instructed sanitary inspectors to allocate additional resources such as extra tractors to transfer 100% of the garbage disposed to dumping yards.

Additionally, while inspecting the Nalla Cheruvu reservoir, he directed the staff to regularly collect chlorine samples from the reservoir and nearby households to monitor the quality of drinking water. He ordered the cessation of water supply from GMC reservoirs to private tankers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US