Reassign sanitation workers exclusively to cleaning duties, Guntur Municipal Commissioner directs officials

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Puli Sreenivasulu on Saturday directed public health officials to reassign sanitation workers exclusively to cleaning duties.

Observing that some sanitation workers were being assigned unrelated tasks, he emphasised that they should strictly carry out their sanitation roles within designated divisions.

During an inspection of key areas, including Naz Centre and Nalla Cheruvu, Mr. Sreenivasulu reviewed attendance registers of workers and secretaries.

He ordered that attendance details of both permanent and outsourced workers be sent by 6:00 a.m. daily, and workers are required to report by 5:30 a.m. He also reminded officials that leaves must not be taken without prior approval, except in cases of emergencies.

To ensure thorough sanitation coverage, the Commissioner instructed sanitary inspectors to allocate additional resources such as extra tractors to transfer 100% of the garbage disposed to dumping yards.

Additionally, while inspecting the Nalla Cheruvu reservoir, he directed the staff to regularly collect chlorine samples from the reservoir and nearby households to monitor the quality of drinking water. He ordered the cessation of water supply from GMC reservoirs to private tankers.