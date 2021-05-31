Rear Admiral I.B. Uthaiah takes over as Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard

Visakhapatnam

31 May 2021 17:34 IST

Rear Admiral I.B. Uthaiah took over as the Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam. from Rear Admiral Sreekumar Nair, here on Monday.

Rear Admiral I.B. Uthaiah, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in November 1987.

He holds a B.Tech. degree in Marine Engineering, an M.Tech. degree in Mathematical Modelling and Computer Simulation and an M.Phil. degree in Strategic Studies.

In his 33 years of service, the Rear Admiral has served the Indian Navy in various capacities, with appointments at the Warship Design Directorate, Training Academies, Naval Dockyard and at the Command and Naval Headquarters.

His key staff appointments cover areas of Warship Design, Building, and Acquisition; Warship Operation, Maintenance and Repair, Officer Training and Project Management of a mega Marine and Civil Infrastructure Project.

His recent operational and staff appointments include General Manager (Refit) at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, and Principal Director (Ship Production).

On being elevated to the rank of Rear Admiral, the officer was appointed as Additional Director General (Technical) at Headquarters, Project Seabird.

The mega project involves the creation of a futuristic Naval Base at Karwar, with four self-contained townships, a Naval Air station, and a 400-bed tertiary care hospital.

An alumnus of the Naval War College, he was awarded the Vishist Seva Medal (VSM) for distinguished service at Naval Dockyard and was instrumental in concluding major warship construction contracts with Russian and Indian Shipyards as Principal Director.

Rear Admiral Sreekumar Nair, would take over as Director General Naval Project at Visakhapatnam, on being promoted as Vice Admiral.