Realtors oppose shifting of Capital to Visakhapatnam

Representatives of various associations of realtors, builders, and construction workers on Saturday strongly disapproved of the State government’s idea of having three capitals and shifting the executive functionaries to Visakhapatnam from Amaravati.

The state units of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), the Builders’ Association of India (BAI), the Vijayawada Notified Municipal Corporation Industrial Areas Service Society (Industrial Area Local Authority-IALA), the Building and Construction Workers’ Associations, and the wholesale merchants formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to protest against the State’s plan.

Addressing the media here, CREDAI State chairman A. Siva Reddy said that the announcement by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the G.N. Rao Committee report that followed had left many in the Capital region in a state of shock.

“All the associations and the JAC strongly oppose the idea of three capitals,” he said. “We are not against the development of the State. But shifting the Capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam is not acceptable in the current situation. We warn the government of strong protests in the future if the idea is not dropped,” he said.

‘Huge burden’

“If such a trend continues, the next government by another party may change the Capital location as per its wish. Ultimately, the people of the State will suffer,” he said. NAREDCO general secretary G. Tirupati Rao demanded that the government immediately drop its plan. “The elected representatives will remain as traitors if they do not stand up for the people and mount pressure on the government. Such a decision of shifting the Capital incurs a huge burden on the State, which is not able to pay salaries properly,” he said.

The JAC will announce its action plan in a day or two, he added.

IALA chairman S. Durga Prasad and BAI representative Phani also demanded withdrawal of the plan by the government at the earliest and end the confusion among the people.