Realtor tries to encroach Guntur Municipal Corporation lands in Andhra Pradesh

March 19, 2024 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - GUNTUR

A realtor, backed by politicians and corporators in the city, has allegedly tried to encroach vacant lands, which belong to Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), worth crores of Rupees. The move has triggered a row between the local body employees and the perpetrators on March 18 and exposed the conspiracy.

The GMC lodged a complaint stating that Talla Kishore Kumar, a realtor, attacked its employees when they were preventing him from constructing an unauthorised compound wall on the encroached land of the Government local body, on March 18.

In a complaint, GMC alleged that the accused Kishore Kumar along with his men attacked and abused Murali, Assistant City Planner in Planning Section of the GMC, and other employees who were engaged in removal of the unauthorised compound wall.

Reacting to the development, the GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri said the Corporation would take stringent action on the accused persons and would not allow them to encroach the lands. She further warned that they would remove the unauthorised wall. Stating that the accused tried to construct the compound wall at a 6.18 acre open space of the GMC in Inner Ring Road, the Commissioner maintained that it could not be accepted at any cost and the Corporation would take the issue very seriously.

Ms. Keerthi informed that they lodged the complaint at Nallapadu police station limits on all the accused persons involved in it. She said that she also requested the Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi to initiate strict action on the accused persons to protect the Corporation properties from the hands of the perpetrators.

