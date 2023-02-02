Real-time livestock survey is a pivotal tool in national planning, says official

February 02, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, has described the Livestock Integrated Sample Survey (LISS) as a pivotal tool in national planning, saying that it will play a crucial role in the preparation of State and Central budget estimates.

“The real-time survey should be done diligently at the select villages and quality data should be uploaded,” Mr. Singh said during the inaugural session of the two-day training programme on ‘e-LISS web portal’ held at Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) auditorium here on February 2 (Thursday). The training programme is attended by district nodal officers of the South Zone, comprising nine States and Union Territories.

The survey, which is being conducted in the State since 1976-77, aims at estimating the season-wise production of livestock products such as milk, egg and meat to build the production estimates. The process used till 2020-21 was paper-based schedules. Now, an app has been developed by the ICAR’s Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute (IASRI) to collect details of the livestock at the village level and upload the same on the web portal. “The eLISS application will reduce input time and eliminate errors,” Mr. Singh said.

State Director of Animal Husbandry A. Amarendra Kumar, Assistant Director (Statistics) Srinivasa Raju, IASRI principal scientist Prachi Misra Sahu, central adviser Sumedh Sopan Nagrare and Tirupati DAHO Ravi Kumar spoke at the programme.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Singh visited the Animal disease diagnostic lab in Srikalahasti mandal and lauded the State for providing two mobile veterinary services and posting animal husbandry assistants at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

ADVERTISEMENT