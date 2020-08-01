Real-time COVID treatment bed availability made online

VIJAYAWADA

01 August 2020 23:23 IST

64% of 38,657 beds in COVID hospitals unoccupied, reveals data

The Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare has made public the real-time availability of beds in government and private COVID hospitals across Andhra Pradesh on its COVID dashboard.

The details of ICU beds, non-ICU beds with oxygen supply line (O2 general beds), non-ICU beds without oxygen supply line (general beds) and ventilators have been made available on the link dashboard.covid10.ap.gov.in/ims/hospbed_reports/.

Advertising

Advertising

The link was posted on social media by the Health Department on Saturday. However, the data could not be accessed if one visited the official COVID information websites of covid19.ap.gov.in or dashboard.covid10.ap.gov.in. One has to directly use the link to access the data.

Auto upload

The Department further announced that it is the real-time data that gets updated automatically every time a COVID patient is admitted or discharged from the hospital.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has asked the State government to provide hospital beds information online recently.

According to the data provided, of the 38,657 beds available in State 24,738 were not occupied as of Saturday evening. Among them, 2,583 of total 4,211 ICU beds were available.

Similarly, 10,510 O2 general beds of he 17,236 were available and 11,645 of 17,210 general beds were available.

Apart from the beds, of all the 1620 ventilators available in the State, 1,171 are not being used currently.

Across the State, there are 72,188 COVID patients and only 13,919 of them are being treated at the COVID hospitals. Rest of the 58,269 asymptomatic patients are being treated at COVID Care Centres or at their respective homes. The State has over 70,000 beds at the COVID Care Centres.