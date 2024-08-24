Real estate experts share insights on building sustainable future

The focus is on rapid development of Amaravati and also, at the same time, the government will work towards developing all districts for an even distribution of growth and development of the State, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban development Ponguru Narayana has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI)‘s SOUTH-CON, 2024, in the presence of Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, and others, in Vijayawada on August 24, Saturday.

The two-day event, which brought together industry experts and stakeholders from five southern States, is aimed at fostering collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth in south India’s real estate sector.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mr. Narayana also highlighted the State government’s resolve to solve farmers’ issues at the earliest.

“This event will help our member developers understand the nuances of the latest technologies, sustainable construction practices and project management processes to adopt them in their projects to improve the quality and efficiency of operations. As Andhra Pradesh plans to develop Amaravati into a sustainable city, the event will provide valuable insights for this transformation,” said CREDAI national president Boman Irani in his opening remarks.

He added: “GST on real estate is a cause of concern especially for smaller developers in the country as in the present form we are unable to get the input tax credit for the sector, which is leading to higher cost of projects. Also, we would like the governments to revise the definition of affordable housing and make it ₹75 lakh from ₹45 lakh, which will be the right price taking into account the impact of inflation over the years.”

South leading

Later, CREDAI national secretary G. Ram Reddy talked about how the southern States were leading the national office property market with a 54–56% share of the country’s net office space absorption from 2022, led by Bengaluru’s 15–16 million square feet annually and 25% of total leasing in early 2024. Chennai and Hyderabad contributed 14% and 13% respectively.

“Simultaneously, there is a rising demand for high-end and luxury residential properties, attracting developers focused on premium living spaces, although the need for affordable housing remains critical,” he said.

Participants discussed trends and challenges and also shared their ideas and insights on shaping a sustainable future.

