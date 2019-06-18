Andhra Pradesh

Real estate agent killed

A 43-year-old real estate agent was set ablaze in Adoni at midnight on Sunday. He was kidnapped by unknown assailants near Maremma temple in the town and was taken to the outskirts of the city, where he was doused with kerosene and set on fire.

The deceased has been identified as M. Basavaraju, a barber shop owner and a real estate agent. The police reached the spot after being informed by the locals in the morning and moved his body to the government hospital for post-mortem. They suspect that the murder was done due to illegal deals made with the assailants.

Relatives of Basavaraju told reporters that he was an agreeable man, with no enemies adding that they were shocked by the murder.

A case has been registered by the police, and they are investigating the matter. Basavaraju is survived by his wife and two children.

Andhra Pradesh
