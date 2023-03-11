Real empowerment eludes BCs due to lack of unity, says Pawan Kalyan

March 11, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said the real empowerment of Backward Classes (BCs) had been elusive due to lack of unity among the 144 sub-castes and a development vision for the next 25 to 50 years. The ruling classes had clear plans for such a long haul, but not the BCs, who stood united in the normal course but fell apart at the time of elections, he observed.

He said if the BCs called for a State bandh to mount pressure on the government to concede their demands, he would support them, and was also prepared to sit on a ‘Deeksha’ for an entire day.

Also, he demanded that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the TDP, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) which was aspiring to contest in the 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.), should tell why they maintained a stoic silence when 26 sub-castes were excluded from the list of BCs in Telangana in the wake of bifurcation.

Participating as the chief guest in a round-table meeting on BC welfare organised by the JSP at its office near Mangalagiri on Saturday, Mr. Kalyan said the BC communities (mainly Yadavas, Padmasalis, Rajakas and weavers), the Scheduled Castes and Kapus would make a formidable combination but they were unable to achieve their common objectives in A.P. and Telangana due to the politics of appeasement. Those sections should realise the manner in which they were made to squabble among themselves while being exploited as vote banks.

BC sub-plan

Mr. Kalyan said about ₹34,000 crore was diverted from the BC sub-plan in A.P. and 56 BC Corporations did not have the required funds.

He expressed regret that the BCs, who were the ‘production classes’ driving the national economy, had to beg for their rights, and concrete steps for their empowerment. He exhorted them to come on to one platform to be recognised as a force which none could afford to ignore.

The JSP chief said though he was a Kapu, he was committed to the welfare of all BCs and the Kapus. He observed that the YSRCP would make the BC and Dalit leaders to hurl the choicest of abuses at him as part of a classic strategy, which was to drive a wedge among themselves.