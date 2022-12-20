Real development of SCs took place in Jagan’s administration, say YSRCP MLAs

December 20, 2022 08:42 am | Updated 08:12 am IST

K Srinivasa Rao

YSRCP MLA Alajangi Jogarao speaking at a party meeting in Parvatipuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

YSRCP MLAs Alajangi Jogarao (Parvatipuram), Kadubandi Srinivas Rao (S. Kota) and Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu (Bobbili), on Monday, stated that the real development of the Scheduled Castes took place in the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration, through the implementation of several welfare schemes.

In response to the TDP leaders’ allegations, Mr. Jogarao said that the old schemes used to reach only ten percent of the people, and the remaining 90 percent were denied any help from the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On a saturation basis, the government has been providing direct financial assistance to the poor SC families. They are directly getting benefitted from ‘Jagananna Chedodu’ and other schemes. They don’t have to wait for loan sanctions or subsidies,” said Mr.Jogarao.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the allegations were made without properly studying the government schemes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu said that the downtrodden sections in his constituency were leading a happy life because of house pattas distribution and welfare schemes. He alleged that the opposition parties are making false allegations as their political future looks bleak in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US