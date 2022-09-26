Andhra Pradesh

Real development of north Andhra is possible only when Vizag is made executive capital: YSRCP leader

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairman and YSRCP district president Majji Srinivasa Rao on Sunday said that the real development of north Andhra region was possible only when Visakhapatnam was made the Executive Capital.

Addressing a media conference here, he said that the people of the region were waiting eagerly to see it happening as making Viskhapatnam the Executive Capital will help in generating more livelihood opportunities.

He said the Amaravati farmers were only trying to protect their interests with the one capital slogan and added that Amaravati would continue being one of the capitals even in the new model. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that people of north Andhra region would have the right to fight for growth of their region if three capitals becomes a reality.

He alleged that former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju were encouraging Amaravati farmers but forgetting the interests of north Andhra region.


