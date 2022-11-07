Real decentralisation took place during NTR, Chandrababu regimes says K. Atchannaidu

Atchannaidu said the former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao introduced the ‘Mandal’ system to ensure hassle free delivery of administrative services to the people.

Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party State President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said real decentralisation of development and administration happened during the regimes of N. T. Rama Rao and N. Chandrababu Naidu.

He alleged that the YSRC Congress (YSRC) government proposed three capitals to divert the people’s attention and as an attempt towards overcoming the growing anti-incumbency, as the prices of essential commodities were skyrocketing and tax burden became unbearable.

Speaking to The Hindu over the telephone, Mr. Atchannaidu said that the former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao introduced the ‘Mandal’ system to ensure hassle free delivery of administrative services to the people.

He said Mr. Naidu ensured the establishment of electronics manufacturing companies at Tirupati, Kia car project in Anantapur and cement industries in Kurnool for the overall development of Rayalaseema region.

“Polavaram project was aimed at providing irrigation facility for Godavari and other districts. Visakhapatnam has been made pharma and tourism hub. A tribal university was proposed in Vizianagaram. All these steps were taken for the overall progress of all regions,” he said.

Mr. Atchannaidu alleged that the YSRC government diverted funds which were sanctioned for the development of Panchayats, municipalities and corporations. “Around ₹12,000 crore allocated by the Centre for the said purpose were diverted. The government which talks about decentralisation should not put local bodies to trouble. The local bodies are unable to take up any works with the lack of funds,” said Mr. Naidu.

He urged people from all sections of the society to extend their support to Amaravati as the sole capital for the State so that the State can attract more investments in the stable environment.

“The YSRC government has no right to implement three capitals’ concept since it is under the purview of the Centre, which is evident from the fact that Mr. Vijaysai Reddy moved a private member’s Bill in the Parliament, seeking the provision of explicit legislative competence to the State Legislatures to establish one or more capitals within their territories.

Moreover, the courts have also said that the State government did not have the right to alter the capitals,” said Mr. Atchannaidu who represents Tekkali Assembly constituency in Srikakulam district.

He alleged that the YSRC government was targeting leaders belonging to the Backward Classes like Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu as it was unable to digest their popularity among the public. He said that the leaders would continue to air their views against the government in spite of threats and arrests which became common under the current dispensation.