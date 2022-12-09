Ready to thrill fans: Indian Racing League in charge

December 09, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Hyderabad

Hyderabad is all set to host the season finale of the Indian Racing League (IRL) as India’s first street race returns to the city after two weeks for a weekend showdown.

Along the picturesque Necklace Road on the banks of the Hussainsagar with the iconic Buddha statue at the backdrop, drivers arrived in jumpsuits to get a feel of the circuit with the race organisers carrying out final inspection ahead of the first qualifying race on Saturday.

The season opener that was held in the city on November 19-20 was called off due to technical failure and a host of logistical issues. However, chairman of RPPL Akhilesh Reddy, the man in charge of the race, is confident of hosting a successful one.

“Firstly, I want to clarify that Formula E and Indian Racing League are not the same and there was a lot of confusion despite clarifications. In the first event, there were a couple of flaws as we could not get the gate closures as planned and we had to do a lot of things at the last minute. But, this time we are well equipped and are confident of hosting a successful one,” Mr. Reddy told The Hindu in an exclusive chat at the race paddock on Friday.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed during the inaugural race as many fans could not witness it despite having valid tickets as there was a communication breakdown between the organisers and the officials.

Acknowledging the lapses, Mr. Reddy said, “There were too many invitees as the street circuit was happening for the first time in India. We miscalculated the turnout and there was no bifurcation between ticket buyers and invitees, which made things hectic and it was a case of over-capacity.”

“But this time, we have bifurcated invitees, ticket-holders and VVIP guests. We have made separate arenas and they are going to stick to their designated enclosures. We will make sure there is no trespassing and we have increased the security in order to keep the race more organised this time,” he added.

Pandemonium reigned inside the race track also during the opener as the lack of foot-over-bridges (FOBs) forced fans to cross the race track and navigate adjacent to the pit lane section on their way to the designated seating arena. But, this time, the authorities have installed FOBs and cordoned off the race track, keeping it strictly off-limits to the general public.

“We have constructed three FOBs so that people don’t have to cross the track. Since the FOBs were not in place last time, we had to stop the race and then allow people inside. This time, there won’t be any such issues,” he said.

From a fresh coat of paint to a robust tyre wall and flashy pit lane exit lights, the 2.8 km stretch with 17 twists is ready to test the drivers and thrill fans when the lights go green.