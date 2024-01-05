Ready to take up any role given by Cong., says Sharmila

January 05, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Y. S. Sharmila, who joined the Congress party on Thursday in the presence of the All India Congress Committee leaders, met the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge on January 5 (Friday). AICC in-charge for Andhra Pradesh affairs Manickam Tagore was also present.

Later, speaking to the media, she said whatever role the Congress party is going to assign her, she will it perform with loyalty, integrity and diligence. “I am ready to take any responsibility given by the party,” she reiterated.

Replying to reporters’ queries on her role in the party, she said it might take a couple of days more for clarity to emerge.

