Ready to supply quality power to industries, says discom CMD

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 May 2020 22:10 IST

‘Inspection of substations done’

APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director S. Nagalakshmi on Saturday said that they were ready for supply of power 24x7 to the industries after a long period of lockdown.

She said in a release that in view of the reopening of industries after the long period of lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, the APEPDCL was geared up to provide 24×7 power to all the industries in its jurisdictions of Srikakulm, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts.

The CMD assured the industrialists that APEPDCL would provide uninterrupted and quality of power to their units at any cost. They had already carried out periodical maintenance and pre-monsoon inspections of all 33 KV and 11 KV feeders and substations.

The Discom inspected and confirmed that the supply was available up to the metering point of all the valid industrial services.

The CMD informed that they were regularly interacting with field staff/officers for ensuring proper maintenance of lines and equipment. In spite of the hardships being faced due to the lockdown and the threat of being infected, all the staff and officers of the Discom were working relentlessly for maintaining the lines and equipment in good condition for providing quality power to all the consumers.