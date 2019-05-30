Ready to shoulder any responsibility: Roja

Nagari MLA-elect R.K. Roja has termed the landslide victory of the YSRCP as a slap in the face of the TDP.

“The people of the State have taught a befitting lesson to the TDP and its leaders for all their misdeeds and disparaging barbs against her as well as her party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Ms. Roja told the media here on Wednesday. “Mr. Reddy will focus his energies on fulfilling the electoral promises. A committed man by nature, he will be at the desk from Thursday,” Ms. Roja said in an obvious reference to his oath-taking ceremony.

Snipe at TDP

In an interesting remark, Ms. Roja said that it was her campaigning that saw TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu back in the saddle in 1999.

The TDP had intentionally suppressed the fact and projected me as an “iron leg.” It also tried to isolate me from the YSRCP playing the same card, she alleged.

“It is the steadfast trust of Mr. Reddy that has ensured my entry into the Assembly for the second time in a row,” Ms. Roja said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy treated me as his sister and worked relentlessly for my victory by constantly keeping a watch on the day-to-day election developments, she added. Expressing her gratitude, Ms. Roja said she was ready to shoulder any responsibility given to her and follow in the foot steps of Mr. Reddy.