Ready to set up Disha help centres in all bus stations, says E.G. SP

‘APSRTC has to provide us space to operate them’

We are ready to set up ‘Disha police help centres’ in all the bus stations across East Godavari district if the APSRTC authorities provide us space to run them, Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu has said.

Mr. Ravindranath Babu was speaking after inaugurating once such help centre at the Kakinada bus stand.

“The help centre will help women in distress, receive complaints of harassment by strangers at the bus station, and help them get access to safe transportation facility,” he said.

“We are prepared to set up the Disha help centres in all the bus stands in the district. We expect the APSRTC to provide us some space to run the centres,” Mr. Ravindranath Babu said.

The new centre would be connected to the Kakinada city police, who would respond quickly in the hour of need, he added.

“As of Wednesday, 4.7 lakh women of the district have downloaded the Disha application against the target of 10 lakh downloads,” he said.

Kakinada Disha DSP S. Murali Mohan and Law and Order DSP V. Bheema Rao were among others present.

Awareness drive

In an awareness programme on Disha app, Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu and Mr. Ravindranath Babu launched a signature campaign on the Disha initiative and the services being offered to women.

Women representing various fields participated in the campaign, and pledged to create awareness among the rural women on the need for utilising the Disha services.