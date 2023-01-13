Ready to resign if proven that TTD has compromised the interests of common pilgrims, says Executive Officer Dharma Reddy

January 13, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy has said that he is ready to submit his resignation if anybody can prove that the management has exploited the interests of the common pilgrims.

“I am ready to resign today and will not continue in the post,” Mr. Dharma Reddy said while addressing media after anchoring the ‘Dial TTD EO’, a monthly pilgrim interactive programme, on Friday.

Mr. Dharma Reddy denounced the way the hike in rentals of cottages was being given a political color and blown out of proportion.

“When the issue is confined to a handful of cottages that fall under the VIP area, how far is it fair to allege that the interests of the common pilgrims are being compromised, more so when the refurbishment works are taken up at the request of the devotees?” he questioned

“It is time for the media that has misreported the facts and the political leaders who have staged protests to embark on a self-introspection and ascertain whether their words match their actions”A.V. Dharma ReddyTTD Executive Officer

He said, “It is time for the media that has misreported the facts and the political leaders who have staged protests at the Collectorates to go for a self-introspection and ascertain whether their words match their actions.”

“Is it not true that the same section of media and political leaders approach the TTD day in and day out with a wish list seeking VIP darshan and privileged accommodation for their men? I humbly appeal to them to stick to their principles and stop approaching the management with favors so that the common pilgrims stand benefited,” he said.

Reiterating that the rentals of cottages meant for common pilgrims were not hiked, he official said the TTD was rather forced to spend more than ₹100 crore annually to bridge the growing gap between the revenue and expenditure on the accommodation front.

Despite registering 100% occupancy in the allotment of cottages, including VIP rest houses, the income earned by way of allotment of cottages and rest houses did not match the expenses, he added.