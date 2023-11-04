Ready to inspect renovated ‘Parvetu mandapam’, says BJP leader Bhanuprakash Reddy

November 04, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - TIRUMALA

BJP leader G. Bhanuprakash Reddy on Saturday accepted the offer of TTD authorities for the inspection of ‘Parvetu mandapam’, which was renovated recently and expressed his readiness to come up with full details should the latter fix the date and time. The mandapam was built some 550 years ago, and we are ready to come along with a team of officials from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI).

Speaking to the media, he said he was not against the developmental works taken up by TTD but was only opposed to demolishing ancient structures under the pretext of renovation.

Though there is no dearth of talented engineers in TTD, they may not be well-versed with the intricacies involved in monumental management and hence opined it safe to seek the advice of ASI officials ahead of taking up renovation of ancient structures.

There are hundreds of ancient structures (now under TTDs fold) built by renowned dynasties like Chola, Pallava, Yadhava and Vijayanagara kings, and it is our responsibility to hand them over safely to the posterity, he said.

Though several of the structures do not come under the purview of ASI, it will be better on the part of TTD to seek its assistance ahead of carrying out renovation works, particularly on the structures that have crossed 100 years since their construction.

He also suggested the deputation of an ASI official in the TTD Engineering Department to avoid controversies.

