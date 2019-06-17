Ready to face probe: Kodela

Responding to speculation over the State government’s intention to order a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the allegations against him and his family members, senior Telugu Desam Party leader and former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao has said that he is ready to face any probe.

Speaking to media persons at Sattenapalli on Monday, Dr. Siva Prasada Rao said that never in his political career spanning over three decades had he stooped to such levels.

Fresh charge

The latest case was filed in Narsaraopet after B. Nagaraju, an Andhra Ranji cricketer, complained that he was cheated after being promised a job as a loco pilot in the railways.

Mr. Nagaraju, a native of Visakhapatam, alleged that he paid ₹15 lakh to Sivaram, son of Dr. Rao in February. After being promised a job, he was asked to collect the letter of appointment in Kanpur but on going there he realised that he had been cheated.

After returning home, he tried to contact Dr. Sivaram and later managed to get in touch with Dr. Siva Prasada Rao.

When he persisted, he was abused by followers of Dr. Rao, Mr. Nagaraju alleged.

Police filed cases under Section 420 IPC against the accused and Dr. Rao is among them.

Police sources said that there were nine cases registered in different police stations in Narsaraopet. The complainants are many, including owners of a private resort, locals and businessmen.

Both his children have left the town and are trying to get anticipatory bail from the High Court. Dr. Sivaram is the only son and has many businesses, including automobile dealership, real estate and a multiplex.

Dr. Kodela’s daughter Vijayalakshmi runs the Safe pharmaceutical firm in Narsaraopet.

The YSR Congress Party had made several allegations him in the past.

Party president and Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy had alleged during electioneering in Palnadu that Dr. Kodela and his children were collecting ‘K-Tax.’

Civil society organisation Jana Chaitanya Vedika on Sunday demanded that Home Minister M. Sucharita get the allegations against the Kodela family probed by constituting a special agency.