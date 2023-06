June 26, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat on Monday said he is ready to contest from Rajamahendravaram City assembly segment in the 2024 assembly elections if YSRCP high command wants him to do so. Speaking at a presser here, Mr. Bharat clarified that he has no plan to contest from the Nidadavolu assembly segment. In 2019, TDP’s Adireddi Bhavani won the Rajamahendravaram City seat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.