June 26, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat on Monday said he is ready to contest from Rajamahendravaram City assembly segment in the 2024 assembly elections if YSRCP high command wants him to do so. Speaking at a presser here, Mr. Bharat clarified that he has no plan to contest from the Nidadavolu assembly segment. In 2019, TDP’s Adireddi Bhavani won the Rajamahendravaram City seat.