Ready to airlift injured workers to Mumbai for better treatment, says Minister

February 12, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 03:38 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The State government is ready to airlift the injured workers of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Mumbai for better treatment, regardless of whether they are contract or regular employees, says Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

“A committee has been constituted to investigate into the incident,” he said, and added that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was opposing privatisation of the plant.

Jana Sena Party leader P. Murthy Yadav, who visited the hospital where the injured were being treated, said the government should fully support the families of the victims.