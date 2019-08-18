Andhra Pradesh

Ready title deeds for 225 beneficiaries under Forest Rights Act, officials told

ITDA PO directs issue of show-cause notice to Koyyuru CDPO for negligence in duty

Paderu ITDA Project Officer D.K. Balaji has instructed ICDS Project Director to issue a show-cause notice to Community Development Programme Officer (CDPO) of Koyyuru for negligence in duty.

At a review meeting with officials, he asked that title deeds for 225 beneficiaries covering 613 acres be readied under the Forest Rights Act.

Mr. Balaji instructed officials to ready proposals for 18 ICDS buildings, eight works under Tribal Welfare, five under Panchayat Raj and one under Rural Water Supply for approval by the District Collector.

Sub-Collector S. Venkateshwar, Divisional Forest Officers C. Selvam, I.K.V. Raju and Venugopal and Superintendenting Engineer Sudhakar Reddy participated.

Nov 23, 2019

